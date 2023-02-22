LONDON — North Laurel took care of business early, and punched its ticket into the 13th Region Tournament with an easy 88-25 win over Oneida Baptist.
The defending 13th Region champions wasted no time of jumping out on the outmanned Mountaineers.
North Laurel built a 26-8 lead in the first quarter, and distanced itself even further by outscoring Oneida Baptist, 27-3, in the second quarter while taking a 53-11 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Jaguars’ lead grew to 79-18 entering the fourth quarter after they outscored the Mountaineers, 26-7, in the third quarter.
“We are very excited to have a spot in the district championship game and the 13th Region tournament,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “I told our players to not take it for granted and they earned this opportunity. I’m happy for them.”
North Laurel (21-10) will now await to see who it will play in Friday’s 49th District title game.
The Jaguars will face off against either Clay County or Jackson County. They are a combined 4-0 against both teams.
Ryan Davidson turned in a perfect game from the floor, scoring 20 points in 8-of-8 shooting. He also had seven rebounds and three steals. Reed Sheppard finished with 19 points while collecting seven rebounds, five assists, five steals, and one blocked shot. Brody Brock also scored in double figures, finishing with 11 points, and seven rebounds. Chase Keen and Reece Davison each scored eight points apiece.
Daniel Etokwudo led Oneida Baptist (11-21) with 14 points while Jacob Rogers added six points.
