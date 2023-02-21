LONDON — Even without one of their best defensive players, the South Laurel Cardinals found a way to win, and advance to the district title game and region tournament.
With Eli Gover out after suffering an injury against Lexington Christian, the Cardinals picked up their defensive play and limited Whitley County to its second lowest point total of the season during Tuesday’s 56-36 win for South Laurel.
“We were without Eli (Gover) tonight, and that was tough because he is always guarding the other team’s top player,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “You are always concerned when you have a player out, but I was proud of the way we came out defensively. Even though we didn’t really find a rhythm offensively, we were able to find it on defense.”
The game looked like it was going to be a high-scoring affair after the Cardinals jumped out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter.
But things began to change in the second quarter after South Laurel limited Whitley County to only two points.
The Cardinals managed only eight points during the period but did enough to take a 29-15 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Both teams shot the ball better in the third quarter but South Laurel managed to hold a double digit lead still thanks to six points by Jordan Mabe and five points by Caden Jones, as the Cardinals entered the fourth quarter with a 42-31 advantage.
South Laurel sealed the win in the final eight minutes by limiting the Colonels to only one field goal and five points.
The Cardinals hit 6-of-9 shot attempts from the free-throw line while Parker Payne scored six points during the period.
“Obviously, I’m disappointed that we came up short, but proud of the progress we made this season to move the program forward,” Whitley County coach Eric Swords said. “Love our program, school and administration. Great things ahead for the Colonels. We will take some time off, then get back at it with skill work to develop.
“I greatly appreciate our four seniors, Ashton and Mahan are ultimate competitors,” he added. “Jamie has done everything we asked of him and then some. Keene is the ultimate teammate. The things we will accomplish in the future will have all started with this season. Give South and Coach Davis credit, they are a tough team, especially on their home court.”
Payne and Mabe led South Laurel with 17 points apiece while Jones added 12 points.
Brayden Mahan led Whitley County with 13 points while Ashton Reynolds scored nine points.
Davis’s squad will now face Corbin in Friday’s 50th District title game at 7 p.m.
“This was a big win tonight,” he said. “You always want to make sure you’re in the region tournament and give yourself a chance. We will play a tough team in the district championship. We are giving ourselves a chance and that’s all you can ask for at this time of year.”
