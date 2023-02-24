Five and counting.
With many prognosticators picking the end of South Laurel’s 50th District reign before the season tipped off, Jeff Davis’ Cardinals paid no attention, and did what they do best — prove them wrong.
South Laurel (23-8) accomplished the feat once again by defeating Corbin, 64-59, in Friday’s 50th District Tournament title game.
The Cardinals are now 14-1 against the Redhounds since Dec. 11, 2018, while posting a 2-1 mark against them this season.
“Tonight was another physical Corbin/South game,” Davis said. “Both teams played extremely hard and we made enough plays to get the win.
“Really proud of our guys, they stayed together and never stopped fighting,” he added. “This bunch is a very close bunch and they play for each other.”
Only five players scored for the Cardinals, but it was a balanced effort all the way around.
Parker Payne came out and turned in an impressive effort during his final game at The Cardinals’ Nest, scoring 20 points with nine of those coming in the fourth quarter. Jordan Mabe added 19 points while Eli Gover scored 12 points. Caden Jones added seven points while Ashton Garland hit two key threes in the third quarter, and finished with six points.
Corbin (21-7) led 18-17 at the end of the first quarter as Hayden Llewellyn scored nine points. Brody Wells added five points in the second quarter while Carter Stewart scored four points to give the Redhounds a 33-32 edge at halftime.
South Laurel outscored Corbin, 16-10, in the third quarter thanks to two threes by Garland, and six points by Mabe.
The Cardinals secured the win in the final eight minutes by knocking down 7-of-12 free throw attempts.
Llewellyn led the Redhounds with 19 points while Wells added 17 points. Stewart finished with nine points while Zander Curry scored eight points.
“South was the better team and deserved the win tonight,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “We played well early but the third quarter was the difference in the game. They got stops and scores and gapped us, we battled but came up short.
“Proud of my kids,” he added. “Thought we played with tremendous effort and heart tonight.”
We have to refocus and give our best effort at the regional tournament.
The stage is now set for the 13th Region Tournament with North Laurel (49th District), South Laurel (50th District), Barbourville (51st District), and Harlan County (52nd District) entering as their respective district champions.
Clay County (49th District), Corbin (50th District), Pineville (51st District), and Harlan (52nd District) will be entering the 13th Region Tournament as their respective district’s runners-up.
The 13th Region Boys Tournament draw will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Corbin Arena.
