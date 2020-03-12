The South Laurel Lady Cardinals won 58-57 over Sacred Heart on Thursday in the KHSAA Sweet 16 Girls' Tournament at Rupp Arena.
The KHSAA has postponed indefinitely the remainder of the tournament.
Reba Lavonne Rosenbaum, 84, London, widow of late Phillip E. Rosenbaum, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, London Funeral Home. Burial at Ralph George Family Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. Wednesday, London Funeral Home.
Joyce Evelyn Schott, age 91, widow of Elmer Schott, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Joseph - London. Services were 1 PM Saturday, March 8, at Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed at St. John's Cemetery, East Bernstadt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.