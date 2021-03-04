SOMERSET — Pulaski County found out Friday the North Laurel Jaguars are more than a one-man show.
The Maroons tried their best to slow sophomore Reed Sheppard down but he still managed to score 24 points, 16 assists, six steals, and three blocks. Pulaski County also didn’t have an answer for sophomores Brody Brock and Ryan Davidson.
Brock scored a game-high 33 points on 14-of-19 shooting while Davidson added 26 points and 15 rebounds to power the Jaguars past the Maroons, 99-86.
"Tonight was a very physical game and I thought our guys handled it very well," North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. "We were very balanced in our offensive attack. Brody had a huge game for us scoring 33. Ryan had another double-double, Clay shot the ball well and got us going. Reed was really good at finding open guys tonight as he was double-teamed much of the game. This was a solid road win over a team that hadn’t lost at home this season."
The win improved North Laurel to a perfect 18-0. It’s the best start from a 13th Region team since Williamsburg posted a 19-0 mark during the 2014-15 season.
The Jaguars finished the game red-hot from the floor, shooting 38-of-62 (61.3 percent), including a 10-of-21 (47.6 percent) effort from behind the arc.
North Laurel built a 30-19 lead at the end of the first quarter before taking a 55-43 lead into the locker room at halftime. Sheppard found Sizemore open for a 3-pointer, and the junior knocked down one of his four 3-pointers at the end of the second quarter to give his team a 12-point edge.
The Jaguars’ lead grew to 82-62 at the end of the third quarter but Pulaski County went to an 11-2 run to open the fourth quarter to cut its deficit to 84-73. The Maroons got as close as nine points on a couple of occasions before North Laurel wrapped your the win at the free-throw line.
The Jaguars connected on 13-of-15 shot attempts from the free-throw line for the game.
North Laurel 99, Somerset 86
North Laurel 30 25 27 17 99
Somerset 19 24 19 24 86
North Laurel (99) — Sheppard 24, Brock 33, Davidson 26, Sizemore 14, Bruner 2.
Somerset (86) — Combs 10, Travis 29, Sloan 10, Williams 16, Lancaster 18.
