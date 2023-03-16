LEXINGTON — An 18-point scoring effort by Aveion Chenault combined with Logan Busson’s 15-point, 10-rebound effort helped guide Frederick Douglass to an easy win over Martin County during first round action of Thursday’s UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16.
The Broncos fell behind early in the first quarter before using a 13-0 run in the second quarter to pull away from the outmatched Cardinals while winning, 73-53.
Brayden McKenzie led Martin County with 11 points while Luke Hale, and Devan Maynard each added nine points for the Cardinals.
Martin County held a 7-5 advantage with under three minutes remaining in the first quarter before Frederick Douglass closed out the period with a 10-2 run to take a 15-9 lead into the second quarter.
Chenault led the Broncos with six points while Busson added five points.
Frederick Douglass continued to dominate in the second quarter, building a 31-17 advantage before reeling off 13 consecutive points which included a 3-pointer by Webb, and four straight dunks with three coming from Chenault as the Broncos led 45-20 at halftime.
Chenault hit 7-of-10 shot attempts in the first half while scoring 14 points and pulling down five rebounds. Boone added 11 points while Busson scored nine points, and had eight rebounds.
Frederick Douglass shot 18-of-34 from the floor while outrebounding the Cardinals, 23-13.
Martin County struggled from the floor, hitting on only 7-of-23 shot attempts while McKenzie led the way with seven points.
The Broncos continued to cruise in the third quarter, building their lead to 27 points (61-34) before taking a 61-37 advantage into the fourth quarter.
