LEXINGTON —Bowling Green’s duo of Turner Buttry and Isaiah Mason turned out to be too much for University Heights to handle during the Purples’ 85-57 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 first-round win.
Buttry led the way with 20 points while hitting 6-of-8 shot attempts, including a 3-of-4 effort from behind the arc. Maison finished with 16 points six rebounds and three assists while Jacobi Huddleston also scored in double figures, finishing with 14 points.
Bowling Green turned in a 31-of-62 shooting effort while hitting 9-of-18 shot attempts from 3-point range. The Purples were also 14-of-15 from the free-throw line and outrebounded the Blazers, 49-30.
University Heights never got going shooting the ball. The Blazers were 22-of-64 from the floor and 5-of-19 from 3-point range.
KJ Crump led University Heights with 20 points and five rebounds while William Bryan finished with 16 points.
The lead changed hand six times during the first quarter with Bowling Green managing to take a slim 18-17 lead into the second quarter.
The Purples hit 3-of-6 shot attempts from 3-point range to gain the one-point edge with Buttry knocking down two of those while Banks hitting one from behind the arc.
McGee kept University Heights close, scoring seven points on 3-for-4 shooting.
Bowling Green began distancing itself from the Blazers during the second quarter. Buttry added to his point total, scoring 14 points while hitting four 3-pointers, including a three-quarter court heave at the buzzer to give his team a 42-28 advantage.
The Purples hit 15-of-27 shot attempts in the first half, including a 6—of-10 effort from 3-point range.
Crump scored nine points in the first half for University Heights while the Blazers hit on only 11-of-30 shot attempts while being outrebounded, 17-13.
Bowling Green used a 6-0 run to begin the third quarter to build a 48-28 lead and maintained control throughout the third quarter. The Purples were able to outscore University Heights, 24-13, in the period to take a commanding, 66-41 edge into the fourth quarter.
2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16
At Rupp Arena
First Round
Bowling Green 85, University Heights 57
University Heights 17 11 13 16 57
Bowling Green 18 24 24 19 85
Bowling Green (85) — Mason 16, Banks 8, Huddleston 14, Buttry 20, Dingle 4, Cooper 6, Flanary 3, Lin 2, Wilson 3, Wardlow 5, Gurley 2, Starks 2.
University Heights (57) — McGee 7, Bryan 16, Quarles 4, Braxton 4, Crump 20, Quarles 1, Hauret 2, Northington 3
