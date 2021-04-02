“I want to congratulate Roy Williams on a fantastic career and wish he and his wife Wanda the absolute best as they move on to the part of their lives,” Calipari said. “I am is thankful for Roy’s friendship throughout the years. He is someone I could call about anything and did so many many times.”
Williams, 70, spent the past 18 seasons as coach of the Tar Heels, winning national championships in 2005, 2009 and again in 2017, Williams’ squad defeated Kentucky in the South Regional finals in Memphis and knocked off Oregon in national semifinals before defeating Gonzaga in the championship game. Last December, North Carolina dealt the Wildcats a 75-63 setback in the CBS Sports Classic.
“I have the ultimate respect for Roy in how he did his job, how he coached his team, how he won at the highest level, and most importantly, how he cared about his players,” Calipari said. “He won everywhere he has been and has coached some of the game’s best players. He will go down as one of the greatest coaches in the history of our game."
During his career, Williams compiled a 10-10 record against the Wildcats and was 9-7 while with the Tar Heels. While at Kansas and North Carolina, Williams won 903 games during his 33-year run as a head coach that included a 15-year stint with the Jayhawks, followed by 18 seasons in Chapel Hill.
Despite Williams’ success, Calipari said Williams remained true to his roots.
“The thing that speaks to me the most about Roy is how he never forgot about the people who helped get him there. Roy would always make sure his high school coach, Buddy Baldwin from Asheville, was sitting behind his bench and along for every step of the journey,” Calipari said. “And then the respect he had and showed for Coach (Dean) Smith was always first class.
"His ability to give credit and respect the tradition and those before him was, to me, something that always said who he was as a coach and a man. The game is going to miss his everyday presence.”
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21.
