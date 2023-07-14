LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky coach John Calipari has added a new member to his staff.
Kevin Butty was named video coordinator on Tuesday. Butty also worked in a similar role with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Los Angeles Lakers and San Diego State.
“Kevin comes to us highly recommended as an up-and-comer in this business,” Calipari said. “His background with San Diego State, the Lakers and Rockets organizations brings a great point of view. He has all of the skills to advance our video scouting and player development through video. I’m excited about what he brings to help elevate that area of our program.”
Butty is excited about his role as Kentucky’s video coordinator.
“I’m extremely grateful to be joining the Kentucky basketball program and working under a Hall of Fame coach in Coach Calipari,” Butty said. “Coach Cal is one of the most respected coaches in all of basketball and it will be an honor to assist him on an everyday basis. I’m excited to join the prestigious Kentucky family and get to work.”
