John Calipari likes the direction his team is trending going into the final week of the regular season.
“I keep saying, I like my team,” Calipari said following Kentucky’s 90-81 win over Alabama Saturday. “There are good teams out there, but I'm taking this one.”
If you go by the top seeds released by the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee on Saturday, the Wildcats are the sixth overall best team in the nation and projected to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Ahead of the Wildcats are Gonzaga, the overall top seed, followed by Auburn, Arizona, Kansas, and defending national champion Baylor, respectively.
Kentucky was placed as a No. 2 seed behind Kansas in the East Regional (Philadelphia), which begins with opening-round games in Indianapolis. The rankings came out before Kentucky’s win over the Crimson Tide and Auburn’s loss at Florida.
The Wildcats (22-5, 11-3 Southeastern Conference) are one game behind Auburn in the league standings and still in contention for the regular-season title, despite not having a full roster in all but 12 games this season.
For the first time, Kentucky was without starting guards Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington, which left Calipari and his staff scrambling for a solution two days prior to the win over Alabama.
Similar to an impressive 80-62 win at Kansas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Jan. 29 and a 107-79 rout of Tennessee on Jan. 15, the team’s 90-81 triumph over the Crimson Tide may have been Kentucky’s top performance of the year
“Doing what we did at Kansas, that was done before at Kansas. I think it was 1942.” Calipari said. “I would tell you what we did there was pretty big. What we did to Tennessee when you see how good they are, like they're really, really good, and what we did here -- but this game was doing a different thing. Now you're shorthanded, and guys have to step up.”
Now that he knows his team can succeed without its backcourt, Calipari has some reassurances if Wheeler and Washington's return is delayed during the next two weeks.
“They may be out another couple games,” Calipari said. “I need them healthy before March. We don't need them to play hurt. If we can't win a game because they're not there, then we don't win the game. If this group chooses to play to win, we'll have a chance, but it's hard.”
The Kentucky coach would like to have his entire roster intact by Selection Sunday and knows depth will be needed in order to make a deep run in the Big Dance.
“I’ve been in a lot of these one-game-and-you're-out deals. If you're playing with a short roster, you've got to be really lucky, that you're not going to have guys in foul trouble, that you're not going to get somebody hurt,” he said. “… the more players on your roster that can help you, the more room for error. Stuff goes wrong and you're OK.
“You can do it (with a short roster), but I'm saying, very dangerous. Dangerous if you're playing five to six guys.”
As with his past teams, especially at Kentucky, nothing matters but March.
“We're playing for March, to put ourselves in a position to win national titles,” he said. “That's what we do here.”
Tshiebwe uodate: Kentucky junior Oscar Tshiebwe signed an NIL deal with "The Familie" after getting his visa cleared on Sunday.
"Just remember when people say NIL hurts the locker room that the best player in America couldn’t make money most of the year and he never complained once and no one is happier today than his teammates," Kentucky Director of Player Development TJ Beisner said on Twitter. "Bad culture and bad coaches kill the locker room, not kids with some money."
