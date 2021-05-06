LONDON — Just call them the ‘Cardiac Cards’.
South Laurel spotted Whitley County a 5-0 lead in the first inning and rallied to pick up another 6-5 comeback win that clinched the 50th District’s top seed on Thursday.
Senior Chloe Taylor might have struggled in the pitcher’s circle in the first inning but delivered when her team needed her most — in the bottom of the sixth inning. With the Lady Cardinals (12-5 overall, 5-1 vs. 50th District opponents) trailing 5-4, Taylor connected with her only hit of the game, a two-run single that scored the eventual tying and go-ahead run.
“I am proud of Chloe for punching the ball through the infield for us to take the lead,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “That was a big at-bat for her.”
Karly Gray came in relief of Taylor in the second inning and pitched a gem, allowing only four hits in six innings of work while striking out three batters.
“We had a rough first inning,” Mink said. “We made a few mistakes and got down 5-0 but I’m proud of the team for chipping away starting in the third inning, getting runs to eventually take the lead. I’m also proud of Karly Gray for coming in and not allowing any runs.
“It was a very good win for us,” she added. “We clinched the one seed and it will hopefully give us momentum going into the rest of our games before postseason.”
Whitley County (11-9, 3-3) jumped out to a five-run lead in the first inning thanks to two errors that led to three unearned runs. The Lady Colonels also connected with five hits in the inning.
Katy Powers led Whitley County with three hits while Ryleigh Petrey followed with two hits. Chelsey Logan, Kaden Johnson, Katiebeth Kelly, Amber Brown, and Ciara Pittman each drove in a run in the loss.
South Laurel’s bottom of the order led the way with Bailey Frazier, Jaylyn Lewis, and Aubree Laster connecting with two hits apiece. Laster also drove in a run and scored twice. Gray added two hits while driving in a run. Madison Worley also drove in a run in the win.
“We are starting to hit the ball better and come out of the slump we were in,” Mink said. “We are still making a few mistakes in the field but are getting better and making fewer errors each game. This win should give us momentum as we play against tough teams for the rest of the season.”
