MANCHESTER — South Laurel was able to get win No. 10 on Tuesday but it sure wasn’t easy.
The Lady Cardinals jumped out to leads of 6-0 and 12-6 before withstanding two Clay County rallies while eventually pulling off a 12-10 victory.
With the game tied at six apiece entering the seventh inning, South Laurel took advantage of four errors by Clay County while Karly Gray’s bases-clearing double highlighted the six-run inning.
“Yes, we could have folded after Clay tied the game but we were able to find a way to score some runs in the seventh,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “In the seventh inning, Clay came out ready to hit and they are a good hitting team. We made a few crucial errors that made it hard to hold on but Chloe Taylor was able to come away with the win on the mound.”
Gray finished with two hits and four RBI while also pitching four and two/thirds of an inning. She allowed eight hits and three earned runs and finished with eight strikeouts.
Chloe Taylor picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, striking out two batters while surrendering only four hits and not allowing an earned run. The Lady Cardinals (10-3) were their own worst enemy in the field again, committing eight errors while allowing only three earned runs.
“We have to become mentally tough,” Mink said. “We are having a hard time making routine plays because we are getting in our own heads. We also have a lot of really young players that haven’t got the chance to play high school softball yet and need the experience. I have faith that we will for sure gain mental strength before the end of May.”
Jaylyn Lewis led South Laurel with three hits while also driving in a run and scoring once. Addison Baker has two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Kylie Clem finished with a hit and an RBI. Makayla Blair had hit while Bailey Frazier finished with a hit and one run scored. Aubree Laster also drove in a run for South Laurel.
