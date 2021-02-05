It was a defensive battle on Friday night when the South Laurel Cardinals traveled south on I-75 to take on the Whitley County Colonels. Despite a slow start, the Cardinals prevailed, 59-33.
The Colonels were coming off a two-week absence from the court due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the rustiness certainly did show, as they put up their lowest scoring output of the season against South Laurel. But, give the Cardinals credit. They have been one of the top defensive teams in the region up to this point.
Jeff Davis’ squad is allowing just under 50 points per game this season, giving up a total of 68 points in their last two contests. Davis said he was proud of his team’s defensive effort on Friday.
“I am really proud of how we defended tonight,” said Davis. “We didn’t shoot it that well early, but our defense was solid all night.”
It was a slow start for South Laurel, and the Cardinals looked to be in trouble early in the first quarter when their offense was sputtering. South Laurel managed to connect on just three field goals in the first, and fell behind 12-8 after one.
From the start of the second quarter on, the Cardinals were in full control. Ayden Smith and Eli Gover came out firing for South Laurel in the period. Smith scored six points and Gover scored five, including a big three-point shot that helped give all the momentum back to the Cardinals. South Laurel’s defense tightened up in the quarter, and allowed just one Whitley County field goal, as they jumped out to a 29-19 lead at the half.
Neither team was able to get much going in the third quarter, as both struggled from the field. The Colonels' struggles carried over into the fourth quarter, where they managed to score just eight points, while South Laurel picked things up on the offensive end.
Rhys England knocked down two threes in the fourth, and seven different Cardinals’ players found the scoring column, as South Laurel cruised to the 59-33 win.
Brayden Reed led the Cardinals with 11 points on the night. Micah Anders also scored 11, and Ayden Smith added 10.
Jamie Fuson led the Colonels with eight.
Davis said his players stepped up in the right moments and were able to pick up the win.
“I’m proud of how our bigs played and really proud of our bench tonight,” said Davis. “Ayden, Rhys, and Ashton Garland really played well and sparked us.”
With the win the Cardinals are now 8-3 on the year. They will return to action on Monday, traveling to take on Corbin. Whitley County is now 3-4 and will play Clay County at home on Saturday.
