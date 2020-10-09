Cardinal, Lady Cardinal cross country teams continue to impress

SOMERSET — The South Laurel boys and girls cross country teams ventured to Somerset on Saturday to participate in the Southern Harrier Classic with both squads turning in impressive results.
The Cardinals placed third overall with 81 points while the Lady Cardinals didn’t field enough runners to compete for the team championship.
On the boys’ side, Will Stanko continues his impressive season, placing second with a time of 16:38.06. Jeremy Steele also finished in the top 10, turning in an eighth-place effort with a time of 17:50.23. Collin McCready placed 26th (20:39.00) while Riley Lewis (27th, 20:43.35), Chris Greer (29th, 21:02.98), and Andrew Hurley (50th, 26:44.00).
Lindsay Cox led the girls with an eighth-place finish (22:38.98) while Gracie Hoskins turned in a 12th place effort with a time of 23:30.43. Gracie Turner finished 14th (23:32.31), and Bailee Pennington was 25th with a time of 26:23.63.
Southern Harrier Classic
Boys team results
1. Bluegrass United Home School 33, 2. Southwestern 55, 3. South Laurel 81, 4. Pulaski County 86, 5. Jackson County 104, 6. Somerset Christian School 127.
Boys individual results
South Laurel
16:38.06 Will Stanko 2nd
17:50.23 Jeremy Steele 8th
20:39.00 Collin McCready 26th
20:43.35 Riley Lewis 27th
21:02.98 Chris Greer 29th
26:44.00 Andrew Hurley 50th
Girls team results
1. Southwestern 30, 2. Pulaski County 34, 3. Jackson County 62.
Girls Individual results
South Laurel
22:38.98 Lindsay Cox 8th
23:30.43 Gracie Hoskins 12th
23:32.31 Gracie Turner 14th
26:23.63 Bailee Pennington 25th
