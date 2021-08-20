STANFORD — After a slow first half, the South Laurel Cardinals battled back and played the Lincoln County Patriots to a 2-2 draw on Thursday night.
The tie comes after a big opening season win from the Cardinals who defeated North Laurel 4-1 on Tuesday. Coach Brooks Cawood said it was two very different halves from his team, which led to the 2-2 tie.
“We had another tale of two halves. Lincoln went up 1-0 and that’s how the first half ended,” said Cawood. “Our first half was a struggle. We were not able to really connect and possess well. We had a talk at halftime about what we needed to do. We needed to support each other and move more.”
Lincoln scored early in the second half and took a 2-0 lead. Just when it looked like Cawood’s halftime speech fell flat with his players, South Laurel bounced back to play a solid second half.
Will McCowan scored the Cardinals’ first goal of the game on an impressive cross-field assist from Jesus Lopez to cut the lead to 2-1. Just a few minutes later, Eli Buckles found freshman Jordan Mabe who headed the ball into the net to tie the game at 2-2.
While the rally did not culminate in a win for the Cardinals, it was a strong finish, which is what Cawood wanted to see.
“We’re still working on getting better. Lincoln County was a good team that played well and played fast,” said Cawood. “Our defense had their hands full with some good long passes up top. Overall, I was glad that we could make adjustments during halftime to come out, pass better, and really work well as a unit.”
The Cardinals are now 1-0-1 on the season.
