Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel and Rockcastle. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Clay, Jackson, Knott, Leslie, Owsley and Perry. * WHEN...Until 900 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1257 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain from showers moving into and across the advisory area. Minor flooding is likely ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Low lying areas are likely flooded as well as low water crossings. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... London, Hazard, Manchester, Hindman, Buckhorn, Newfound, Mistletoe, Oneida, Brutus, Seth, Teges, Whoopflarea, Barcreek, Sebastian, Trixie, Spurlock, Hensley, Ammie, Wild Cat and Lucky Fork. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&