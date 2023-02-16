LONDON — After seeing its six-game win streak snapped on Monday, South Laurel responded in a big way on senior night, defeating Lexington Christian, 59-50.
Sophomore Jordan Mabe came up huge, scoring 26 points while connecting on 12-of-13 attempts from the free-throw line.
The Cardinals turned in another stellar defensive effort, limiting their opponents to 50 points or less for the 18th times this season.
“This was a great game for us to play right before districts,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “LCA is a really tough-minded team and extremely well-coached. They never stop and play as hard as any team we’ve played. Coach Hall is one of the best and I have so much respect for him.
“I thought the emotions of seniors showed, guys just trying so hard to do well for each other and we were a little out off sync at times,” he added. “Thought we did a much better job in the second half. I’m really proud of these seniors and what they have accomplished and they mean so much to me.”
The Cardinals were challenged throughout the first half, and was tied at halftime at 29-all.
They managed to get some breathing room in the third quarter as Mabe scored eight points while Caden Jones added six points, and Parker Payne hit a 3-pointer to give their team a 48-40 cushion at the end of the period.
Payne added five points in the fourth quarter while Mabe scored four points as South Laurel picked up the nine-point victory.
Payne finished with 10 points while Jones had nine points. Eli Gover finished with six points while Josh Steele, and Ashton Garland each scored four points apiece.
The Cardinals will play Whitley County during Tuesday’s 50th District Tournament semifinal action. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
The two teams split a pair of games this season with the Colonels winning in overtime, 57-56, while South Laurel winning, 68-31.
