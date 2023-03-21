BARBOURVILLE — South Laurel captured its fourth consecutive win despite falling behind 4-0 in the first inning against Knox Central.
The Cardinals (4-1) responded by scoring one run apiece in the bottom of the first and second innings before using a six-run third inning, and a five-run sixth inning to hand the Panthers a 14-6 loss.
Hunter Bundy led the way at the plate with two hits, and three RBI while Waylon Hensley finished with two hits, two runs scored, and two RBI.
Stephen Byrd finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored while Keaton Creech had two hits, and an RBI.
Ayden Smith continued to swing a hot bat with two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored while Reece Noble turned in a one-hit, two-RBI, and one run scored effort.
Alex Collett finished with a hit, and a run scored while Cole Harville collected a hit, and Will Alsip scored twice.
Ashton Garland finished with a hit, and two runs scored. Jack Vaughn scored once in the win.
Harville picked up the win, tossing three and two/thirds of an inning, allowing four hits and five earned runs while striking out nine batters. Creech came on in relief, and tossed the final two and one/thirds of an inning while allowing one hit, and one earned run. He finished with three strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.