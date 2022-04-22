LONDON — Trey Smith’s South Laurel Cardinals inches closer to the .500 plateau after handing McCreary Central a 6-1 loss on Thursday.
The Cardinals (10-12) received a stellar pitching effort from Connor Combs, who scatted four hits, allowed only one run and struck out seven batters in the win.
South Laurel scored two runs in the first inning and held the two-run edge until McCreary Central answered with a run in the top of the sixth inning.
Smith’s squad put the game out of reach in the bottom half of the inning with four runs.
Harris Byrd led the way with a two-run home run while scoring twice. Ashton Garland finished with two hits, and one run scored while Combs helped his own cause with a run-scoring hit.
Alex Collett turned in a hit while Hunter Bundy and Maison Lewis each finished with a hit and a run scored apiece.
