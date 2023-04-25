WILLIAMSBURG — South Laurel locked up the 50th District’s No. 3 seed after upending Williamsburg on Tuesday, 7-1.
The Cardinals swept the Yellow Jackets with consecutive wins while improving to 13-11, and 2-4 against 50th District teams. Williamsburg will be the No. 4 seed after falling to 9-12, and 0-6 in district play.
South Laurel received a stellar pitching effort from Keaton Creech, who tossed his first complete game at the varsity level, allowing 11 hits, and two earned runs while striking out six batters.
“It’s always good to get district wins and it’s also good to put together a three-game win streak,” South Laurel coach Trey Smith said. “I thought we hit the ball well, and really did a good job at the plate, and they made some good plays to stay in the game.
“This is a big week,” he added. “There are a lot of games left to play, and this is a week to get a lot accomplished as long as we keep hitting the baseball and remain locked in.”
Cole Harville and Ayden Smith each connected with home runs in the win. Harville, Smith, and Waylon Hensley each finished with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored apiece while Ashton Garland went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Jack Vaughn turned in a 2-for-3 effort with a run scored while Creech went 2-for-4 at the plate. Alex Collett and Hunter Bundy each had a hit, and a run scored apiece. Will Alsip also had a hit.
Isiah Sizemore took the loss on the mound for the Yellow Jackets. He pitched seven innings, allowing 15 hits, and five earned runs. He also went 3-for-4 at the plate. Sydney Bowen connected with a home run while driving in a run, and scoring once. Connor Faulkner had two hits, and drove in a run. John Davis had a hit, and a run scored while Henry Bowling, Landon Walker, and Drew Damron each had a hit apiece.
