BARBOURVILLE — Brooks Cawood’s South Laurel Cardinals ended their regular season in style with an impressive 7-1 win over Barbourville.
The Cardinals (9-8-2) have now won five of their last seven matches and will face off against rival North Laurel on Tuesday at 8 p.m. during semifinal action of the 49th District Boys Soccer Tournament.
Liam Zik recorded a hat trick against the Tigers, scoring three goals, while Daniel Campbell, Collin McCready, Kobe Petro, and Brodie Gill each scored a goal apiece.
“Barbourville had their senior night and we played against a lot of energy and great fans for both sides,” Cawood said. “We had tonight as a last match to see who we can rely on for Tuesday night against North. Our boys played pretty well possessing the ball and I’m happy with how they carried themselves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.