The South Laurel Cardinals completed a two-game series sweep over the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets on Wednesday night, picking up an 11-5 win on the road.
The Cardinals’ offense was firing on all cylinders, accumulating 11 hits and driving in all 11 of their runs in the win.
Coach Trey Smith said his team is coming into their on when it comes to plate appearances and he wants them to continue getting better.
“We are hitting well right now and we need to keep building off of it,” said Smith. “This team has been resilient all year and they are a lot of fun to coach.”
Ashton Garland led the Cardinals with two doubles and a single on the night. Ayden Smith had a double and a single, while Landry Collett finished the night with two singles. Harrison Byrd, Connor Combs, Will Aslip, and Maison Lewis all singled once.
Garland, Byrd, Smith, and Lewis all drove in two runs, while Collett, Alsip, and Cole Harville each had one run batted in.
The Cardinals also got a big night from Harville on the mound. He pitched six and two-thirds innings, scattering nine hits and allowing one earned run, while striking out eight batters. Keaton Creech came on to pitch the final two outs of the night, striking out both batters.
South Laurel was able to pick up the win with a steady stream of offense throughout the night. They scored one run in the top of the first, then added two more in the top of the second, and three in the top of the third, taking a 6-0 lead.
Williamsburg answered with three runs in the bottom of the third, cutting the lead to 6-3, and getting back into the game.
After the teams traded runs in the fourth inning, South Laurel pulled away in the top of the fifth. Singles from Lewis and Garland scored two runs, extending the Cardinals’ lead to 9-3. Smith singled two batters later, scoring both Lewis and Garland, and giving South Laurel an 11-3 lead.
Williamsburg’s offense had a glimmer of hope in the bottom of the seventh inning when Sydney Bowen belted a two-run shot over left field to cut the lead to 11-5. Creech came in to close out the inning, striking out the two final batters, and South Laurel cruised to the 11-5 win.
Bowen led the Yellow Jackets at the plate with a home run and two singles. He also drove in four of Williamsburg’s five runs on the night.
Smith said that he was happy with this team in the way they kept fighting late in the game to hold off any comeback attempt from Williamsburg.
“I’m proud of the way our team is coming together,” said Smith. “Anytime you can get back to back district wins it’s something to be happy about.”
Tuesday’s game:
South Laurel 8, Williamsburg 3
A late surge from the South Laurel Cardinals sent them to a win over the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets on Tuesday in the 50th District matchup.
The Cardinals scored six runs in the fifth and sixth innings to storm back and take the win. The win gave South Laurel the 1-0 lead over Williamsburg in their two-game series. It was also their third win in their past four games. They defeated Garrard County 13-4 last Saturday.
The Cardinals had a big night at the plate, racking up 11 hits and driving in six runs. Cole Harville powered South Laurel with a two-run home run. Landry Collett had a triple, while Austin Byrd had three singles.
Harrison Byrd, Will Alsip, and Ayden Smith each singled twice, while Tyler Curry, Connor Combs, and Alex Collett each singled once. Harville and Collett drove in two runs each. Alsip and Combs each had one run batted in.
Harrison Byrd had a big night on the mound for the Cardinals. He pitched a complete game seven innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs, while striking out 11 batters in an incredible performance.
