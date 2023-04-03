MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA — It was just one of those days for Trey Smith’s South Laurel Cardinals who dropped a 16-6 decision to East Carter during Monday’s Cal Ripken Experience event.
The Cardinals (8-4) trailed 8-3 entering the sixth inning, and saw their chances of getting a win fall to the wayside after the Raiders scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning while adding three more runs in the top of the seventh.
The 16 runs are the most South Laurel has allowed this season, as East Carter outhit the Cardinals, 14-6.
The Raiders (7-1) built a 2-0 lead after the top of the second inning before South Laurel answered with a run in the bottom of the second. East Carter added three more runs in the third inning while pushing across three more runs in the fourth inning to make the score, 8-2.
The Cardinals added a run in the bottom of the fifth inning before the Raiders put the game out of reach with eight runs in the final two innings.
Keaton Creech led South Laurel with two hits and one run scored. Jack Vaughn, Hunter Bundy, and Ashton Garland each finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece. Ayden Smith finished with a hit and an RBI while Alex Collett and Stephen Byrd each scored a run apiece.
Waylon Hensley took the loss, allowing four hits and six earned runs in four and one/third of an inning. He finished with two strikeouts.
Tyler Curry tossed one and two/thirds of an inning, allowing seven hits and six earned runs with a strikeout while Noah Smith went an inning, giving up three earned runs, and three hits while striking out a batter.
