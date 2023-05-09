LONDON — South Laurel started the last week of regular season play on the right foot, defeating Madison Southern on Tuesday with an 11-1 decision.
The Cardinals (18-14) scored early and often during their third straight win as Hunter Bundy and Ayden Smith combined to drive in seven runs.
Bundy went 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBI, one run scored, and two stolen bases while Smith was 2-for-3 with three RBI, and two runs scored.
South Laurel took a 2-0 lead after the first inning while adding four runs in both the second and third innings to take a 10-1 lead. The Cardinals added the final touches on the 10-run win with a run in the bottom of the fourth.
Will Alsip notched the win, allowing two hits and no earned runs in five innings of work while striking out two batters.
“We are playing ball really well right now,” South Laurel coach Trey Smith said. “It’s good to be swinging the bats and to be hot at the end of year.
“Will has found his groove,” he added. “He is throwing strikes, and staying ahead. He’s been super successful when he’s doing that.”
Jack Vaughn continued to swing a hot bat for South Laurel, turning in a 3-for-3 effort while driving in a run, and scoring twice.
Waylon Hensley went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Ashton Garland was 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Alsip finished with a hit and two RBI.
Friday’s Game
It looked as if South Laurel was well on its way to win No. 16 during Friday’s Jon Hooker Classic, holding a comfortable 7-2 lead over Somerset after five innings of play.
But then the sixth inning happened.
The Briar Jumpers scored seven runs to take a 9-7 lead while adding two insurance runs in the seventh inning, capturing an 11-8 comeback win over a stunned Cardinal squad.
South Laurel (15-14) built a five-run lead by breaking open a two-all tie with four runs in the fourth inning. The Cardinals added another run in the fifth inning to make the score, 7-2, before Somerset’s rally.
Coach Trey Smith used five pitchers while four errors defensively led to four unearned runs. South Laurel’s five pitchers also combined to give up nine hits, six walks, and seven earned runs.
Jack Vaughn led South Laurel with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate while scoring once.
Cole Harville turned in a 2-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in three runs and scoring twice.
Ashton Garland collected two hits and scored twice while Will Alsip had two hits and scored once.
Waylon Hensley finished with a hit and a run scored while Stephen Byrd scored once. Vincent Sizemore and Alex Collett each finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece.
Thursday’s Game
South Laurel’s Will Alsip turned in one of his best pitching efforts of the season, helping his team pick up an 8-0 victory over McCreary Central.
Alsip limited the Raiders to only four base runners while allowing two hits and no earned runs. He also recorded five strikeouts.
The game was never in doubt with South Laurel (15-13) scoring a run in the first inning, and never looking back. The Cardinals added four runs in the third inning, and two more runs in the fourth inning to push their advantage to 7-0. They scored the game’s final run two innings later, wrapping up their eight-run win.
“Will pitched excellent tonight,” South Laurel coach Trey Smith said. “At this point of the season, it’s good to get that which also allows us to get on a good roll. Any time we can get our pitching like that during the last week and half, looking sharp, then that improves our chances staying in the game
“I felt like tonight we did a good job on the bases,” he added. “I thought we executed well.”
Keaton Creech led South Laurel’s hitting attack with two. Vincent Sizemore collected a hit and two RBI while Hunter Bundy had a hit and an RBI.
Ayden Smith drove in two runs, while also collecting his 100th career RBI.
Ashton Garland finished with a hit and three runs scored while Waylon Hensley collected a hit and two runs scored.
Cole Harville and Alex Collett finished with a hit and a run scored apiece. Alsip collected an RBI in the win.
