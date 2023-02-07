CORBIN — Another day, another opponent held under 40 points.
It was business as usual for South Laurel on Tuesday as they limited host Lynn Camp to its lowest points output of the season with the Cardinals rolling to a 69-34 win.
It marked the eighth time this season South Laurel (18-7) has limited its opponents to under 40 points, and third time during the past four games.
“Good win on the road for us,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “We played against one of the best guards in the region and it was good for us to have to face someone like that who can pass, shoot and score at a high level. Thought we guarded really well and even our younger guys came in and really competed.”
The Wildcats (5-19) were limited to only six field goals in the first half while the Cardinals built a comfortable, 37-15, cushion.
South Laurel’s defense continued to slow down Lynn Camp in the third and fourth quarters.
The Cardinals outscored the Wildcats, 15-8, in the third frame to take a 52-23 lead into the final quarter of play.
Ashton Garland led South Laurel with 13 points while Jordan Mabe added 12 points. Caden Jones also scored in double figures with 10 points while Eli Gover finished with nine points.
Micah Engle led Lynn Camp with 17 points while Ethan Chaffin finished with seven points.
The Cardinals will be at home Thursday with a 7:30 p.m. start time against Boyle County while the Wildcats will travel and play Clay County at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.