LONDON — South Laurel dug itself an 8-3 deficit before rallying but couldn’t come up with the win, falling to Southwestern on Monday, 8-6.
The Cardinals fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning before tying the game at two apiece in the bottom of the second inning.
The Warriors (1-0) took control of the game with three runs in the top of the fourth inning, and top of the fifth inning to push their lead to 8-3.
South Laurel scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning but couldn’t push any runs across in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“We have to have the mentality of being a team when we get down to scratch and score runs,” South Laurel coach Trey Smith said. “I felt we did that tonight. We left too many runners on base tonight, though.
“The three big things I’ve talked to the guys about, I thought we did two of those tonight,” he added. “We have to make the defensive plays. If we make the defensive plays like I know we can, I feel the sky is the limit for us.”
The Cardinals (0-1) will take a few days off before hitting the road Thursday to play Madison Southern at 6 p.m.
South Laurel senior Ashton Garland turned in a perfect 2-for-2 effort at the plate while driving in a run, and scoring twice. Austin Byrd had two hits, and scored twice while Cole Harville had a hit and two RBI. Ayden Smith had a hit, two RBI, and one run scored while Hunter Bundy finished with a hit and one run scored. Will Alsip walked three times at the plate.
Alsip took the loss on the mound, tossing four innings while allowing nine hits, two earned runs and striking out three batters. Keaton Creech replaced Alsip on the mound, surrendering three earned runs and a hit. Harville pitched two scoreless innings while striking out two batters, and Waylon Hensley pitched an inning of scoreless ball while striking out two batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.