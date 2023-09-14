LONDON — South Laurel’a losing skid is at a season-worst four games after losing another close contest, this time to Madison Southern.
The Cardinals’ lone goal came in the first half as South Laurel struggled to find the back of the net in the second half during its 2-1 loss on Thursday.
All four losses in the losing skid could have won the other way. Each game has been a one-goal loss for the Cardinals, who are now 4-6-3 on the season.
“We had a loss but I’m more than happy with the effort the guys gave tonight,” South Laurel coach Brooks Cawood said. “I told the boys that effort like tonight could have turned around some of the losses we had this season.
“Our worst loss is 3-0 to North which means that we are fighting and we are trying to stay in games,” he added. “Madison Southern beat us 7-0 last season, and even though it was a loss, we are making progress.”
Liam Zik scored South Laurel’s lone goal during the 19th minute. He now has a team-best 15 on the season.
“There was more leadership tonight and Andrew Burton stepped up and played his best match yet,” Cawood said. “We are asking a lot from several freshmen and they are putting in the effort. Zach Rayburn had a better second half for us, Jacob Parman displayed more composure tonight and Liam Zik put in a nice goal that came from that fire and determination we needed. I hate that we lost but not at all disappointed with our squad’s effort and I told them that’s what mattered most.”
The Cardinals will be back in action Saturday on the road at 11 a.m. against Wayne County with hopes of getting their first win since September 5th.
