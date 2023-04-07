MYRTLE BEACH, SC — South Laurel finished its stay in the Cal Ripken Experience, dropping a 5-1 decision to DuPont Manual.
The Cardinals turned in a 1-3 record during their spring break trip, and improved each game after going up against top competition.
Trey Smith’s squad took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning but the Crimsons answered with four runs in the bottom of the first, and never looked back.
DuPont Manual added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning to pick up the win.
Ayden Smith turned in a run-scoring hit for South Laurel, who fell to 9-6 on the season.
Waylon Hensley, Cole Harville, and Ashton Garland each finished with a hit apiece.
Smith used four pitchers in the game with Stephen Byrd lasting an inning while taking the loss. He surrendered four hits and four earned runs in an inning of work. He also struck out one batter.
Harville tossed three scoreless innings, striking out three batters while giving up three hits.
Jack Vaughn tossed an inning, allowing two hits and an earned run while Hensley pitched an inning as well, allowing only a hit.
