LONDON — The South Laurel boys soccer team kicked off their season with a 6-2 victory against Hazard before following up with a one-all tie to Lincoln County.
The Cardinals’ Liam Zik led the charge with an impressive four goals. Ethan Emge and Zach Rayburn also contributed to South Laurel’s success, scoring one goal apiece.
Rayburn's goal came via a penalty kick. In addition to his goal, Rayburn also provided four assists during the match.
Despite its victory, South Laurel faced a tough challenge from Hazard's defense.
“They packed the box well and their players were quick and athletic," said South Laurel coach Brooks Cawood.
The Cardinals traveled to Lincoln County on Thursday, where they managed to secure a 1-1 tie.
Rayburn scored the team's only goal, with an assist from Zik.
South Laurel keeper Caleb Whicker had a standout performance despite an unlucky slip in front of a muddy goal that allowed Lincoln to score first.
The Cardinals took a total of 16 shots during the match, but kept Lincoln County’s keeper busy the entire time.
Jacob Parman stepped up his game and faced the task of dealing with Lincoln's organized midfield. Despite the challenges, the Cardinals never gave up and managed to score a well-deserved goal around the 70th minute.
The South Laurel Cardinals will be hitting the road again on Saturday, as they are facing off against Taylor County at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.