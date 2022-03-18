MCKEE — A big fourth inning propelled the South Laurel Cardinals to a 9-2 win over Jackson County on the road on Thursday night in the 13th Region showdown.
The win came just three days after the Cardinals took a 5-4 loss against Somerset in their opening game of the season. Against the Generals, South Laurel was able to put together a better day at the plate, leading to the seven-run win.
The Cardinals had nine hits and drove home eight runs in the win over Jackson County. Harrison Byrd led the team with three hits and three runs batted in, while Mason Lewis added two hits. Ashton Garland, Ayden Smith, Landry Collett, and Will Alsip all had one hit on the night. Smith and Hunter Bundy each drove in two runs, while Garland drove in one.
Coach Trey Smith said he was glad to see his team turn in a strong performance at the plate against the Generals.
“Harrison and Ayden both had big hits tonight to drive in runs. I was proud of the way our team battled at the plate,” said Smith. “Early in the season we have to continue to improve with every rep we get and tonight we did that.”
On the mound for the Cardinals was Byrd who went the distance with a full seven innings pitched. Byrd scattered seven hits and allowed no earned runs while striking out 12 Jackson County batters.
Smith praised Byrd for his pitching performance in the win.
“I like the way our team played tonight,” said Smith. “Harrison had a big night on the mound. He was extremely efficient.”
Both teams went scoreless until South Laurel got on the board in the top of the third inning, taking a 2-0 lead. The Cardinals’ offense exploded in the fourth inning, scoring five runs and all but putting the game away with a 7-0 lead.
After South Laurel scored two more runs in the top of the sixth, extending their lead to 9-0, Jackson County found home for the first time all night in the bottom of the seventh, but it would not be enough as the Cardinals cruised to the 9-2 win.
