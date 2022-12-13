RICHMOND — South Laurel dropped to 2-3 to begin the season for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign after falling on the road to Madison Southern, 84-73, on Tuesday.
Despite knocking down 10 3-pointers, the Cardinals had trouble containing the Eagles’ trio of Zach Hudson, Braden Hudson, and Jay Rose.
Zach Hudson led the way for Madison Southern with 29 points while Braden Hudson finished with 19 points, and Rose added 15 points.
The Eagles led 22-21 at the end of the first quarter but South Laurel’s Josh Steele hit two 3-pointers, and scored eight points in the second frame to allow the Cardinals to only trail, 41-40, at halftime.
Madison Southern outscored the Cardinals, 23-17, in the third quarter to take a 64-57 advantage into the final eight minutes of play.
Parker Payne scored seven of his team-high 20 points during the third quarter while Jordan Mabe, who scored nine of his 15 points in the first quarter, added four points during the period.
The Eagles wrapped up the win during the fourth quarter by hitting 9-of-11 free throw attempts down the stretch.
South Laurel’s Eli Gover scored seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. Ashton Garland added five points while the Cardinals were 6-of-10 from the free-throw line during the period.
South Laurel will be back in action Friday at home against Knox Central. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
SATURDAY’S GAME
South Laurel turned in one of its best, if not best, defensive efforts of the young season on Saturday.
Lynn Camp entered the contest averaging 70 points per game but found points hard to come by.
The Wildcats were limited to a season-low 36 points, as South Laurel evened it’s record to 2-2 after defeating Lynn Camp, 69-36.
“Defensively, I thought we played really well for the most part,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said.
Four players scored in double figures for the Cardinals while eight players scored overall.
Parker Payne hit two 3-pointers, and finished with 17 points while Eli Gover also hit two 3-pointers, and finished with 15 points. Jordan Mabe added 12 points while Ashton Garland finished with 11 points.
The Cardinals’ defense limited Wildcat leading scorer Micah Engle to 18 points, which is 10 points below his season average. Teammate Duane Sparks was held to eight points while Tate Mills scored eight points.
South Laurel built an 18-8 lead in the first quarter, and never trailed throughout the remainder of the game. The Cardinals led 39-17 at halftime, and 61-29 entering the fourth quarter.
“I’m really proud of the way we’ve been rebounding, and taking care of the ball, and not really turning the ball over a whole lot,” Davis said.
South Laurel will be back in action on the road Tuesday at Madison Southern (7:30 p.m. tip-off) while Lynn Camp (2-3) will host Whitley County at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
