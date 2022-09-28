SOMERSET — South Laurel fell on the road to an impressive Pulaski County squad on Tuesday evening.
Pulaski County came out of the gates hot, and that fire was never put out. Only 47 seconds into the contest, the Maroons' Henry Gillum scored his first goal of the contest, giving the team a 1-0 lead early on.
South Laurel answered back with a goal of their own after Zachary Raburn scored off a penalty kick with 29 minutes left in the first half.
Four minutes later, Pulaski County's Tyson Absher scored and would be followed up by a goal from Gillum to give Pulaski County a 3-1 lead going into halftime.
Absher would find the net for the second time, giving Pulaski County a 4-1 lead, until the match ended.
South Laurel is now 8-7-2 on the season, and will be back in action on Thursday at Madison Central.
