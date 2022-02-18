LONDON — The South Laurel Cardinals traveled to take on the Lexington Christian Academy Eagles in their final tune-up before the postseason and came away with a 60-50 win on Thursday night.
It was the third straight game in which the Cardinals took on a team from the 11th Region, which features some of the top teams in the entire state. South Laurel defeated Frederick Douglas (58-51) last week, before falling to Madison Central (55-50) this past Monday.
The 10-point win over Lexington Christian served as a solid win for South Laurel as they prepare to take on Williamsburg in the 50th District Tournament next week.
The two teams were back-and-forth throughout the first two-quarters of the game on Thursday. Lexington Christian took a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, before going up 29-27 at the half.
The third quarter was the turning point in the game. Once again, the Cardinals showed that their strength lies in their defense, as they held the Eagles to just four points in the third period. South Laurel got 12 points from their offense and pulled ahead to take a 39-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals were able to stave off any attempts at a comeback from Lexington Christian in the fourth quarter. Both teams had their best offensive performances in the game’s final minutes, but South Laurel was able to hold on for the 60-50 win.
With the win, the Cardinals finish the regular season with a 20-7 record. They take on Williamsburg next Tuesday in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament. In their two meetings this year with the Yellow Jackets, South Laurel won both matchups 64-59 and 58-46.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.