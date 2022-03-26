LONDON — South Laurel saw its four-game win streak snapped on Friday after dropping a 7-2 decision to 13th Region foe Clay County.
The Tigers scored two runs in the top of the first and never looked back during their five-run win.
The loss dropped the Cardinals to 4-2 as Trey Smith’s squad finished the contest with eight hits but couldn’t push across enough runs.
South Laurel cut its deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning before Clay County added a run in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth inning to make the score, 5-1.
The Cardinals added another run in the bottom of the sixth inning while the Tigers added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Coke Harville led South Laurel with two hits while Ayden Smith finished with a hit and an RBI. Hunter Bundy, Maison Lewis, Connor Combs, Harrison Byrd, and Ashton Garland also had hits in the loss.
