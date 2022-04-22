LONDON — South Laurel saw its four-game win streak come to an end on Friday, losing to regional foe, Knox Central, 8-6.
The two teams took each other’s best shot during the fourth, fifth, and sixth inning before the Panthers secured the lead for good in the top of the seventh by scoring three runs.
The Cardinals finished with eight hits but struck out 10 times, and couldn’t take advantage of Four miscues committed by Knox Central.
South Laurel coach Trey Smith used five pitchers in the loss with Will Alsip tossing five innings while allowing four hits and four earned runs. He finished with seven strikeouts. Alex Collett pitched two/thirds of an inning while Keaton Creech went one/third of an inning of scoreless ball. Landry Collett took the loss, allowing a hit, two earned runs while walking two batters and Ashton Garland tossed an inning, allowing an earned run.
Connor Combs led the Cardinals with two hits while Garland finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored. Alsip finished with a hit and drove in a run while Stephen Byrd had a hit and scored once. Ayden Smith, Adam Harville, and Collett each finished with a hit apiece.
