SOMERSET — A total team effort.
South Laurel received goals by three different players during its hard-fought 3-2 win over Southwestern on Tuesday.
Liam Zik, Taitum Harris, and Zach Rayburn each scored goals in the win while Caleb Sturgill, Rayburn, and Harris each dished out an assist apiece.
“We played a pretty good game overall,” South Laurel coach Brooks Cawood said. “There were some points in the match where we lost momentum but we found a way to bounce back. They had a player receive a double yellow and we were unable to add any goals and capitalize on that.
“Zach Rayburn stepped up and really helped control the center of the field,” he added. “Our defense played composed and really did well at closing in on their attackers. Caleb Whicker had a goal sneak through the near post but really had a solid 80 minutes. He is getting better as each game goes by.”
The Cardinals (5-2-3) will enjoy Wednesday off before facing the defending 13th Region champion Corbin on the road Thursday at 6 p.m.
“We’ve got an important seed match at Corbin on Thursday and still have some work to do in order to get where we need to be,” Cawood said.
