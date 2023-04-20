LONDON — South Laurel got a much-needed win on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing skid with an impressive 14-0 victory over Middlesboro on Thursday.
The Cardinals (11-11) tagged the Yellow Jackets for four runs in the first inning and never looked back, adding two runs in the third inning before sealing the win with an eight-run fourth inning.
“I’ve got a resilient team and they showed that today,” South Laurel coach Trey Smith said. “We’ve been on a rollercoaster, and have played some really tough teams. Tonight we rebounded mentally, and swung the bats really well.”
Waylon Hensley turned in a solid effort on the mound, tossing four innings while allowing only one hit. He struck out seven batters and improved to 3-3. Tyler Curry also pitched an inning, allowing one hit while striking out two batters.
“Pitching is something we are focused on right now. It’s an area that has abilities, but we just need to clean some stuff up,” Smith said.
Ashton Garland continues to swing a hot bat, going 2-for-4 with two RBI, and two runs scored.
Hunter Bundy was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Ayden Smith finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, and two runs scored.
Cole Harville connected with a home run and drove in four runs while scoring twice.
Vincent Sizemore had a hit, four RBI, and one run scored while Hensley finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Keaton Creech connected with a hit and scored twice while Jack Vaughn had an RBI and scored once. Will Alsip also scored a run.
