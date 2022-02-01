A late game push helped the South Laurel Cardinals to a 58-46 win over the visiting Williamsburg Yellow Jackets in Tuesday night’s clash between the two 50th District opponents.
The game was back-and-forth through the entire night. The duo of Evan Steely and Martin Shannon powered the Yellow Jackets and challenged one of the best defensive teams in the region in South Laurel. Shannon finished the game with 20 points and Steely added 19.
South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis complimented both players and gave credit to his team for their defensive effort in the win.
“Williamsburg is really good. Steely and Shannon are both really good. In the end, we fell back on our defense and got stops when we needed them,” said Davis. “We asked a lot of our bigs tonight. Steely can post you up, shoot the NBA -three, or drive on you. Caden (Jones) and Brayden (Reed) did a good job and made him work for what he got.”
It took a complete team effort from the Cardinals to grind out the win. Parker Payne led South Laurel with 15 points, while Ashton Garland had nine, and the trio of Jones, Rhys England, and Jordan Mabe each scored eight. Davis noted some big shots made from Garland and Mabe in the second half, along with England’s work on the boards, as well.
“We didn’t shoot the ball that well tonight. We had a really bad third quarter where we missed some assignments and we forced it on offense,” said Davis. “Rhys was a rebounding fool tonight. He really played well inside. Ashton hit some big shots for us tonight and Jordan hit a couple. Jordan is able to do that for us if we keep him in the right mindset.”
A three-point shot from Garland at the end of the first quarter put the Cardinals ahead 10-9 heading into the second. Steely had a pair of threes in the period, but Williamsburg struggled to get much else going on offense before the half.
Garland connected on another three-point shot and Payne scored seven of his 15 in the second, helping South Laurel to a 25-20 heading into halftime.
The Yellow Jackets used the third quarter to back into the game, led by Shannon who was nearly unstoppable in the third, scoring 13 of his game-high 20 points. A big three from Mabe helped the Cardinals stay on top, taking a 41-39 lead into the fourth.
The Cardinals showed why they are considered a top-tier defensive team in the fourth quarter, limiting the Yellow Jackets to just seven points down the stretch. South Laurel finished the game on a 17-7 run that pushed them to the 58-46 lead in the end.
Davis said his team stepped up and made plays when they needed it the most.
“I thought we buckled down and played better in the fourth. We got some stops and we hit some free throws,” said Davis.
With the win, South Laurel improved to 17-5 on the season and 5-0 in district play. They will play Whitley County on Friday to secure the No. 1 seed in the 50th District Tournament. Williamsburg takes on Lynn Camp at home on Thursday.
South Laurel 58, Williamsburg 46
South Laurel 9 16 16 17 - 58
Williamsburg 10 10 19 7 - 46
South Laurel (58) - Payne 15, Garland 9, Mabe 8, Jones 8, England 8, Eli Gover 4, Reed 6
Williamsburg (46) - Shannon 20, Steely 19, D. Ellis 5, Potter 2
