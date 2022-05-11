After taking a 10-1 lead midway through the game, the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets rally fell just short on Tuesday, as the South Laurel Cardinals held on for the 10-9 win.
Middlesboro scored seven runs in the last two innings - five in the sixth and two in the seventh - to make the night interesting. South Laurel’s Cole Harville was able to stop the Yellow Jackets in the final inning to get the save.
The Cardinals appeared to be in full control of the game early on, with a strong night at the plate. South Laurel had 14 hits and drove in nine runs on the night.
Harrison Byrd and Ayden Smith powered the Cardinals at the plate. Byrd had a home run and a single, while Smith finished with a homer of his own. Ashton Garland had two doubles and a single, while Hunter Bundy singled three times.
Connor Combs finished the night with two singles. Alex Collett, Tyler Curry, and Harville all single once apiece. Bundy, Smith, Byrd, and Combs all drove in two runs in the win. Harville had one run batted in.
South Laurel opened the night by scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. They added one run in each of the next two innings to take an early 4-0 lead. Middlebsoro got on the board in the bottom of the third, cutting the lead to 4-1.
The biggest inning for the Cardinals came in the top of the fourth when they scored six runs. Garland started off the inning with a double and later scored on a bunt from Bundy. Smith stepped to the plate at the next at-bat and belted a ball over the left field fence for a two-run home run to extend the South Laurel lead to 7-1.
After Curry reached base on a walk, Byrd hit the second homer of the inning, sending another shot over the left field fence to give the Cardinals a 9-1 lead. Harville rounded out the scoring in the inning with a single that scored Connor Combs and moved the score to 10-1.
The Yellow Jackets went scoreless in the fifth inning, but started to come back in the sixth. They scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 10-7. They added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh, cutting the lead to 10-9.
Middlesboro had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the inning. With runners on second and third, Harville had a batter with a 3-1 count, before throwing two straight strikes to get the out and give his team the 10-9 win.
With the win, the Cardinals improved to 14-17 on the season. They will return to action on Thursday, playing host to Wayne County.
