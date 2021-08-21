LONDON — South Laurel suffered its first loss under first-year coach Brooks Cawood, dropping a hard-fought 3-2 decision to Prestonsburg on Saturday.
“We had a really great game today,” Cawood said. “It’s hard to say that when it comes as a loss. However, a 3-2 game against arguably one of our best opponents for the year, showed that we are progressing.
“After a drab 2-2 draw at Lincoln County, coach Chaney and myself challenged the boys to really step up — and they did,” he added. “Will McCowan and Ben House really did an amazing job as defensive anchors. They were able to help us compose ourselves in the back one-third of the field so that we could try and build from the back. Prestonsburg scored early but our boys didn’t hang their heads and worked to get a goal back. Will McCowan scored off of a great pass, and Jesus Lopez scored from a cross that made its way to the back post.”
Dylan Moore put the Blackcats ahead just 10 minutes into the contest but South Laurel’s Will McCowan ties things at one apiece nine minutes later with his first goal of the game.
Jesus Lopez followed with a goal just 19 seconds before the end of the first half to give the Cardinals (1-1-1) a 2-1 lead.
Bryan Amador ties things at two apiece during the 54th minute while Isaiah Collins’ goal during the 64th minute turned out to be the game-winner.
“Going into the second half, we knew that we were going to get their best shot and they brought it,” Cawood said. “They eventually scored to tie and then caught us out of position to score a nice chip and take the lead. I was glad at how we were able to pass well and play as a unit.
“We struggled with stepping to the ball and applying pressure and that is something that I believe we can improve on,” he added. “It was a great match to be a part of and watch our team continue to improve. Turf play is still new to us, and I expect that we can keep building to start giving an all-around effort in the games to come.”
