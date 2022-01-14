WILLIAMSBURG — The South Laurel Cardinals picked up their second district win this week, with a 64-59 victory over the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets on the road on Friday.
The win gave the Cardinals a 2-0 record in the 50th District, after defeating Corbin 82-64 on Tuesday, and was their eighth win in their past 10 games.
South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis was able to play quite a few players against Williamsburg, with eight different players finding the scoring column. Rhys England led the Cardinals with 21 points on the night, followed by Brayden Reed who finished with 10. Eli Gover and Parker Payne each scored nine apiece.
It was a grind-it-out type of win for the Cardinals. Williamsburg stood toe-to-toe for four quarters and stayed in the game until the final whistle.
Behind the hot hand of Evan Steely, who scored seven of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter, Williamsburg evened the score with South Laurel, as the teams entered the second quarter tied at 14-14.
Despite the Yellow Jackets’ ability to shoot the ball from deep in the second quarter, the Cardinals came out firing on their end of the court, as well. Six different South Laurel players scored in the period, including four points from England and Reed and three-point field goals from Ayden Smith and Gover, leading South Laurel to a 32-31 lead at the half.
The third quarter was the turning point in the game. England went to work for the Cardinals, scoring seven of his 21 points in the third. Payne added four and Gover knocked down his third three of the night, helping extend South Laurel’s lead to 52-42 entering the fourth quarter.
Williamsburg did their best to come back in the fourth, behind Steely and Martin Shannon. Steely scored seven in the quarter while Shannon poured in eight, but it was not enough, as South Laurel held on to the 64-59 win.
Yellow Jackets’ coach Eric Sword said he was happy with the way his team competed against South Laurel, but they made too many costly errors when it mattered the most.
“I’m proud of our guys’ effort. We battled to give ourselves a chance to win. We made a few errors down the stretch that cost us,” said Swords. “But, overall, I am pleased with the way we are progressing. We just have to finish better.”
The Yellow Jackets will get back to the hardwood today, taking on Powell County at home, while South Laurel will take on Corbin on the road next Tuesday.
South Laurel 64, Williamsburg 59
South Laurel 14 18 20 12 64
Williamsburg 14 17 11 17 59
South Laurel (64) — England 21, Reed 10, Gover 9, Payne 9, Smith 5, Garland 2, Jones 4, Mabe 4.
Williamsburg (59) — Steely 25, Shannon 18, D. Ellis 6, E. Ellis 5, Potter 5.
