LONDON — Even though his South Laurel Cardinals have been eliminated from postseason play, South Laurel head coach Donnie Burdine is hoping his squad finishes the season out strong.
The Cardinals fell to 0-7 last Friday after dropping a 69-30 decision to Whitley County.
Things don’t get any easier this week with Knox Central paying a visit to Gilliam Field.
“It was hard on our guys because they put so much effort into the game and were fighting and had played well enough to have the lead multiple times in the first half,” Burdine said of his team’s loss to Whitley County. “It has been the hardest season I have had at South Laurel but it has also been so rewarding. Watching these young men grow and to see their fight has been rewarding.
“We just want to see if we can continue to compete,” he added. “We want to keep fighting and lay a strong foundation to build upon. I honestly didn't know what to expect this season. I was very sick at the beginning and we hadn’t been together for months. I felt that it was important to play as a community. I was hopeful good things would happen but we had always felt that this season had the potential to be a rough one because of our inexperience.”
Despite their struggles, the Cardinals are hoping to finish the season strong against a Knox Central team that seems to be hitting on all cylinders.
“Well at this point we are just trying to battle and show our fans we will fight as hard as we can,” Burdine said. “Knox Central can play balanced when they choose to. They are very big and are also a very good football team. They have an experienced quarterback and a very good quarterback. We have to force more turnovers than we have been. We will also have to keep the young defense off the field as much as possible. We need to be able to keep the ball away from their offense."
