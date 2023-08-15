MIDDLESBORO — Brooks Cawood’s South Laurel Cardinals will enter Thursday’s 49th District matchup with rival North Laurel with lots of momentum, and confidence after defeating Middlesboro, 10-0, on Tuesday.
South Laurel got on the scoreboard at the 5:32 mark of the first half, and cruised to the 10-goal victory.
“Middlesboro was a young but super quick and athletic team,” Cawood said. “Our boys took some time to get in rhythm, but got the win.”
Liam Zik scored the Cardinals first goal and was assisted by Zach Rayburn. Rayburn followed with a goal at the 16:50 mark of the first half while Ethan Emge’s goal (assisted by Drew Allen) gave South Laurel a 3-0 edge at the 26:45 mark.
Ryan Martinez scored on a penalty kick at the 28:18 mark while Collin McCready (assisted by Engle) gave his team a 5-0 advantage five minutes later.
Martinez’s second goal (Allen assist) with 10 minutes remaining in the first half gave his team a 6-0 lead while McCready’s second goal (31:48) was assisted by Martinez. Martinez came up with his third goal (35:16) while Ashton Jawkins scored two goals to give the Cardinals a 9-0 lead at halftime.
Zik’s second goal (assisted by Brodie Gill) nine minutes into the second half sealed the win for South Laurel.
