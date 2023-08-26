LONDON — It took a while for the game to get started, but once it did, Allen Mitchell’s South Laurel Cardinals found a way to improve to 2-0 thanks to an 18-6 win over Bourbon County.
The game didn’t start until after 10 p.m. due to inclement weather, but it didn’t seem to slow down the South Laurel offensive line and quarterback Jimmy Mitchell, who ran for two TDs while throwing for another.
The game was tied at six apiece at halftime before the Cardinals put the game away with 12 unanswered points in the second half.
“Our kids really played hard and fought, defensively,” Mitchell said. “We really got after them throughout the whole game. We just had a couple breakdowns that we’ve got to eliminate. We were a little out of sync offensively until the second half and then a couple of untimely mistakes that really hurt a lot of momentum that we had.
“I feel like we left a lot of points off the board with some minor miscues,” he added. “I’m very proud of our effort and will to win and even though our game got started late and the conditions weren’t great, our students were still here in full force until the end and they were awesome.”
It took a while for both offenses to get things going as South Laurel managed to strike first.
Quarterback Jimmy Mitchell broke loose for a five-yard touchdown run with 13 seconds remaining in the first quarter, giving the Cardinals a 6-0 lead.
Bourbon County answered on its ensuing offensive possession as Malachi Rennie hooked up with Jacob Ezell to tie the game at six apiece.
South Laurel pulled away in the second half as Mitchell found Hunter Bundy open for a 60-yard touchdown connection while Mitchell’s second rushing touchdown of the game wrapped up the win for the Cardinals.
South Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Friday at home against Russell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.