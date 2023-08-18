LONDON — South Laurel kicked off its season with a strong performance, securing their first season-opening win since 2019 with a 35-23 victory over McCreary Central.
Although the Cardinals initially fell behind by six points early in the second quarter, they rallied back to claim a 12-point victory. Liam Newton played a pivotal role, scoring two rushing touchdowns, while Ethan Leach also found the endzone. Quarterback Jimmy Mitchell connected with Noah Smith for a touchdown, and Smith also made an impact on defense with a blocked punt. Additionally, Hunter Bundy's 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown at the start of the second half provided South Laurel with the momentum they needed.
“Always great to start the season with a win,” South Laurel coach Allen Mitchell said. “We played pretty ugly at times but when ever our back was against the wall we found ways to respond. All three phases came up big as we scored on defense, offense and special teams. “We played with great intensity and finished the game with a strong defense and running game,” he added. “We have to get a lot better with the schedule we have coming. But very pleased with our effort. Our home crowd was awesome and the Cardinal Crazies brought energy that helped Will us to the win.”
South Laurel made its mark on the scoreboard first, thanks to a crucial defensive play by Noah Smith. Smith blocked a punt attempt, resulting in a safety and giving South Laurel an early 2-0 lead at the 9:42 mark of the first quarter. The Cardinals carried this two-point advantage into the second quarter but quickly fell behind 8-2.
McCreary Central orchestrated a drive that led to a nine-yard touchdown run, followed by a successful two-point conversion, giving them a six-point advantage just 35 seconds into the second quarter. South Laurel responded on their next possession, putting together a scoring drive that culminated in Liam Newton's six-yard touchdown run. However, the Cardinals failed to convert the extra point, leaving the game tied at eight apiece with 10:22 remaining in the first half.
Four minutes later, Mitchell's squad scored on their second consecutive offensive series, with Ethan Leach sneaking into the endzone from one yard out. This gave South Laurel a 15-8 lead.
The Cardinals started the second half with a bang as Hunter Bundy returned the kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown, extending South Laurel's lead to 23-8 at the 11:44 mark of the third quarter. McCreary Central made the game interesting again by scoring at the 5:39 mark of the third quarter, cutting their deficit to 23-15 with a three-yard touchdown.
South Laurel regained momentum on their next offensive series, as quarterback Jimmy Mitchell found Noah Smith open for a 37-yard touchdown reception, giving the Cardinals a 29-15 edge with only 1:05 left in the third quarter. However, the Raiders quickly responded with a nine-yard touchdown run, narrowing McCreary Central's deficit to 29-23 with 8:26 left in regulation.
Liam Newton's second touchdown run of the game, a five-yarder, sealed the win for the Cardinals, bringing the final score to 35-23 with 3:56 remaining in regulation.
