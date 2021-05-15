LONDON — Trey Smith’s South Laurel Cardinals lost another heartbreaker in as many days, dropping a 3-2 decision to Clay County on Saturday after falling 9-8 to North Laurel just the night before.
Clay County scored two runs in the second inning while adding another in the top of the seventh inning before the Cardinals (14-10) put together a comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh.
South Laurel loaded the bases with no outs before seeing both Weslyn Wright and Ashton Garland drive in runs to make the score 3-2. The Cardinals’ rally came to an end after the Tigers turned a double play to secure the one-run win.
Dylan Dixon took the loss for South Laurel, allowing six hits and three runs over six and two/thirds innings, striking out one.
Garland finished with two hits and an RBI while Reed Marcum had two hits. Dixon and Ayden Smith both finished with a hit apiece.
