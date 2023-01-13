LONDON — Something had to give when Williamsburg traveled to face off against 50th District foe South Laurel Friday.
The Yellow Jackets entered the contest averaging 79.4 points per game while the Cardinals were allowing 51.1 points per game.
When it came down to it, South Laurel put on another defensive clinic, holding Williamsburg to a season-low 25 points during the Cardinals’ 69-25 victory.
South Laurel (12-5 overall, 1-1 vs. 50th District opponents) has now allowed 50 points or less 10 times this season while holding opponents to less than 36 points on three different occasions.
Twelve players scored for the Cardinals in the win with Ashton Garland’s 11 points leading the way. He also hit three 3-pointers. Caden Jones followed with 10 points while Parker Payne added nine points. Eli Gover finished with seven points while Jordan Mabe turned in a six-point scoring effort.
South Laurel led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter before putting the game away during the second and third quarters. The Cardinals led 39-11 at halftime, and 55-15 entering the fourth quarter.
The Yellow Jackets (8-8, 0-3) finished with only nine field goals while hitting 7-of-12 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
Jerrod Roark led Williamsburg with 13 points while Connor Lay added five points.
South Laurel will be back in action Tuesday at home against Barbourville (7:30 p.m. tipoff) while the Yellow Jackets are off until Friday, Jan. 20, when they travel to play Red Bird at 7:30 p.m.
