Weather Alert

...Light Accumulating Snow Tonight... Scattered snow showers will continue across the area through late this evening, before gradually tapering off to flurries from northwest to southeast through early Saturday morning. Light snowfall accumulations of a dusting to around a half inch are expected at most locations, with around an inch at elevations above 1,500 feet. Locally higher amounts will be possible for places affected by the most persistent snow shower bands. Snow accumulations will be mainly limited to elevated and grassy surfaces due to warm pavement temperatures. As temperatures drop off to below freezing later tonight, some refreezing of leftover moisture on bridges, overpasses, and other exposed surfaces will be possible, allowing for some slick spots.