LONDON — All eyes are on how Allen Mitchell’s South Laurel Cardinals will respond Friday after suffering their first defeat of the season last week against Whitley County.
The Cardinals (3-1) turned out to be their own worst enemies by turning the ball over too many times while failing to capitalize in key situations.
“Obviously, it was very disappointing, but our kids played extremely hard and we had multiple opportunities to make plays to give us a chance to win,” Mitchell said. “We just had too many mistakes and when you play a good team like Whitley they don’t give you many chances.
“I felt like we had a great week of practice leading up to the game and that we would come out and play really well,” he added. “We just had too many mental mistakes which is on me for not having our team prepared properly. Everyone from our coaching staff down is disappointed. We did not feel like we played to our capabilities but our kids have been through a lot and our coaching staff is experienced and we will be able to put this behind us as we still have a lot of football to play and goals to reach.”
Mitchell stressed the importance of having good practices this week to prepare for Estill County.
“It’s extremely important every week no matter who we are playing to come out and practice well because our road only gets tougher,” he said. “We are still playing a lot of guys with limited experience.
“Estill County is extremely well-coached and a disciplined football team; they are not going to beat themselves,” Mitchell added. “We must continue to play with great effort as we have each week, but we are going to have to be locked into our assignments better than we were last week. Estill County has a diverse offense and the back end of their defense is extremely talented so we have our work cut out for us in all facets of the game.”
Mitchell also touched on the keys of the game. He said his Cardinals must stop turning the ball over.
“We have to cut down on our turnovers and silly defensive alignment issues that plagued us last week,” he said. “I think we will get them corrected and I know our guys are going to be hungry to get back on the field because they know we played poorly this last week.”
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
