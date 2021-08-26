Cardinals looking to snap 15-game losing skid

LONDON — South Laurel will look to right its ship this Friday with hopes of snapping the football program’s 15-game losing skid against Estill County.
The Cardinals suffered a 59-26 loss last week to Harlan County, allowing 455 rushing yards while being outgained in total offense, 486-222.
“It was a struggle against a good team,” Cardinal coach Jep Irwin said. It's not an excuse, but a fact, we were down about 12 players due to various health and injury concerns and nine starters played both ways.
“We had about 10 guys playing their first varsity game, so we made a lot of mistakes that we can learn from,” he added. “I saw some bright spots, especially on offense. We definitely have work to do in the kicking game, we have not had as much live work as we would like. It's all about improving day in and day out to get to where we can play winning football. We have some talent, we must execute better and be disciplined.”
The Cardinals (0-1) face-off against an Estill County telemarking that won its season-opener, 29-6, over Powell County.
The Engineers totaled 255 rushing yards in the win with quarterback Ty Niece running for 128 yards and one touchdown while teammate Jonathan Short ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
They are an experienced and sound team,” Irwin said. “It's about executing the call and playing with great effort every snap. Hopefully, we will get some guys back this week to provide some depth. If not, that's part of the game and we have to fight through it. Either way, we will get better if we keep working hard.”
Some positives came out of last week’s loss. Freshman quarterback Landry Collett threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
“This a process that will take some time,” Irwin said. “We have a bright future if we stay committed to improving and stay positive with a growth mindset.”
