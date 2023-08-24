Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Kentucky State Police. At the request of the Kentucky State Police...the Kentucky Emergency Alert System is activated to assist in the broadcast of an Amber Alert. An Amber Alert has been declared...repeating...an Amber Alert has been declared. Legend Gibson, an eleven month old child from Clay County is believed to have been taken by non custodial parents, Sarah Brumley and Dustin Gibson. Parents were last known to have been driving a Lincoln M K Z white in color, approximately a 2010 model. At this time we do not have any further information on the vehicle. For any further information please contact K S P London Post 11 at 6 0 6 8 7 8 6 6 2 2.