MANCHESTER — South Laurel dropped its third consecutive match in a row on Tuesday while falling to 0-4 in 49th District play.
The Cardinals lost a 3-2 overtime heartbreaker to Oneida Baptist which was also their first loss to the Mountaineers dating back to 2015.
“I felt like we did well controlling the midfield and in the offensive third,” South Laurel coach Brooks Cawood said. “Defensively, we just had too many errors to count. We’re still needing leadership and some heart from this team in order to turn it around. Until then, I told them that they have an uphill battle.”
Ethan Emge scored both of the Cardinals goals while Liam Zik finished with two assists.
“We have a team with loads of talent but it’s just not getting all out on the field,” Cawood said. “I hope we can get that fire, that grit, and that intensity, because it will take us a long way if we do.”
Saturday’s Game
South Laurel dug itself a hole that it couldn’t get out of during Saturday’s match with Perry Central.
The Cardinals fell behind 3-0 before putting up a heck of a comeback attempt, but eventually fell, 4-3.
South Laurel’s record dropped to 4-4-3, and the Cardinals will try to snap a two-game losing skid Tuesday on the road against Oneida Baptist.
“It was a very frustrating first half,” South Laurel coach Brooks Cawood said. “We didn’t play with heart and just as frustrating, we did not have any leadership on the field.
“On a positive note for the second half, we had several young players come in, play hard and create opportunities,” he added. “Too little too late though, and we just couldn’t come out on top.”
After falling behind, 3-0, in the first half, the Cardinals received two goals from Liam Zik, and a goal from Waylon Joseph in the second half to get back into the match.
Thursday’s Game
Corbin entered Thursday’s matchup with 49th District rival South Laurel needing a win in the worst way after capturing only one win during its first six matches.
The Redhounds got just that by defeating the Cardinals in a key district matchup with a 2-1 victory thanks to a goal by Rizzo Cima with four minutes remaining in regulation.
The win improved Corbin to 2-4-1, and more importantly to 1-0 against district teams. The loss dropped South Laurel to 4-3-3 overall, and 0-3 against 49th District opponents.
“Really proud of the guys tonight,” Corbin coach Roger Taylor said. “They showed a lot of drive and heart to get the game winner late in the second half. Rizzo Cima has been sensational the last few weeks and continued that by scoring both goals.
“John Ball and Logan Wise both played great.,” he added. “They both assert themselves on the field with physically dominating play. We started off district play with a win and need to continue that through the next couple weeks.”
The two teams battled throughout the match with Corbin’s Cima and South Laurel’s Liam Zik both scoring a goal apiece for their respective teams to make the score tied at one apiece at halftime.
The game remained tied until the 76th minute when Cima found the back of the net, and scored the eventual game-winning goal.
Corbin is scheduled to be back in action Monday in another key district game on the road against Whitley County. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
